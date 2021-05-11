Evictions could cause major problems in Charlotte once COVID-19 moratorium ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation airing Tuesday at 6 p.m. shows just how many people are in need of rental assistance during the pandemic and how big the eviction problem could be in Queen City once the moratorium ends.
New numbers from the City of Charlotte show 31,795 households applied for rental, mortgage, and utility assistance through the city’s Ramp program while only 11,400 have been approved.
Charlotte’s Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Pam Wideman says the city is limited in what assistance it can provide due to federal regulations on the money but says the program has still been a success.
“I would say that the RAMP assistance and utility assistance it’s been extremely successful,” Wideman told WBTV.
Other data acquired by WBTV through a record request show that other programs launched by the city have been less successful.
A mediation program from the city’s Community Relations team has received more than 2,000 calls but only successfully completed 77 mediations.
The new analysis comes before the city receives new federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
City council will have to determine how much of that money will go to rental assistance as experts say it’s tough to determine just how large the looming eviction issue is.
