Electric bus pilot and clean burning diesel bus awarded to Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) will be one of only five school districts in the state to receive an electric bus through a grant aimed at introducing clean air technology to school transportation departments.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction received funding from a Volkswagen grant, and each school district within the state was given the opportunity to apply for funding through this grant for both clean diesel technology and electric buses.
RSS’s Transportation Department applied for this grant and was awarded a new clean diesel technology bus. Several other North Carolina counties will be receiving diesel buses, however, RSS is one of only five school districts in the state receiving an electric bus.
Transportation Director, Tim Beck stated, “We are very excited to take part in this pilot program and hope our feedback will help move North Carolina forward with more electric buses in the future.”
RSS expects to receive the electric bus for the 2022-2023 school year.
