CMS set to hire school bus drivers for future employment
By WBTV Web Staff | May 11, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 4:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking to hire more bus drivers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Transportation will be holding hiring events for full-time and part-time drivers.

“CMS bus drivers are the first and last people students see during the school week,” a CMS statement read. “The importance of a bus driver is beyond measure.”

Starting bus drivers will earn an hourly wage of $15.75. All full-time and part-time drivers receive benefits.

When: All hiring events will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Thursday, May 27

Wednesday, June 9

Wednesday, June 16

Where: Northpointe Bus Lot

4400 Northpointe Industrial Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28216

