CMS set to hire school bus drivers for future employment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking to hire more bus drivers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Transportation will be holding hiring events for full-time and part-time drivers.
“CMS bus drivers are the first and last people students see during the school week,” a CMS statement read. “The importance of a bus driver is beyond measure.”
Starting bus drivers will earn an hourly wage of $15.75. All full-time and part-time drivers receive benefits.
When: All hiring events will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Thursday, May 27
Wednesday, June 9
Wednesday, June 16
Where: Northpointe Bus Lot
4400 Northpointe Industrial Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
