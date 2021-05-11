Clock ticking on Johnson & Johnson doses at drugstore in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It wasn’t that long ago when lines formed every time a COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened.
These days, though, not so much.
In fact, some places are now begging for folks to come and get a shot.
At Town and Country Drugs in Taylorsville, owners wanted to do something for the community.
“There were a lot of people expressing interest in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it was just one dose,” said Pharmacist Phillip Sprinkle.
After the FDA ordered a pause, though, over some reactions to the vaccine, the interest in the J&J vaccine waned.
The drug store had just received 500 doses when the pause was announced.
Now, three weeks after the pause ended and the FDA said it was safe to use, the drug store still has more than 450 doses.
“I’m concerned,” said County Health Director Leeanne Whisnant, who said demand is falling for all the vaccines right now.
The big issue with the J&J doses at the store is that time is running out on the shelf-life to use them.
The expiration date is June 23.
“We certainly do not want to waste it,” said Whisnant.
The store is taking appointments by phone and accepting walk-ins as well.
You do not have to live in Alexander County to qualify for the vaccine.
Officials there also say if any workplace, church, or any group is interested in a mini-clinic, store employees will go to them to vaccinate people who want it.
Whisnant hopes the public will step forward.
Half of the adult population in Alexander County has had a shot but she wants that number to be higher.
“The sooner people get the shots, the sooner we can all get back to normal,” Whisnant said.
