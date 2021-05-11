Charlotte flights impacted by Colonial Pipeline attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Airlines is adjusting some of its flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to the fuel supply shortage on the East Coast. The shortage follows a Colonial Pipeline attack
On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system reported a ransomware cyber-attack, resulting in a temporary shutdown of that line.
The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina.
American Airlines is looking to conserve fuel by rerouting some of its long-haul flights.
Two flights included are the flight from Charlotte to Honolulu and the second flight is the one from Charlotte to London. American Airlines says the flights will no longer be a one-way. The flight will be stopping to refuel.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and working around the clock to ensure that we have an adequate supply of fuel across our network,” American Airlines says.
There are not currently any AA flights canceled due to the fuel shortage.
The following information is from American Airlines regarding the impacted long-haul flights:
- The impacted flight from Charlotte (CLT) to Honolulu (HNL) will connect in Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) where customers will change aircraft — from a Boeing 777-200 to a Boeing 777-300.
- The impacted flight from Charlotte (CLT) to London (LHR) will stop in Boston (BOS) to receive additional fuel before re-departing.
The two impacted flights are expected to return to the original schedule on May 15.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency allowing for fuel transportation waivers in the wake of the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.
In response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Gov. Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina and temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.
“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” said Governor Cooper.
The Order received concurrence from the Council of State.
Read the Executive Order No. 213.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.