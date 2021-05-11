Cabarrus deputy, Wildlife officer capture alligator yards away from church daycare

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and a Wildlife officer were able to successfully trap and relocate an alligator that was discovered yards away from a church daycare.
A worker from the daycare at Shiloh United Methodist Church on Odell School Road discovered the alligator on Monday afternoon while walking to the mailbox. The gator, estimated to be about three feet long, was in a small pool of water that had collected in a small ditch.
The worker called the sheriff’s office and the deputy responded, along with the Wildlife officer. The alligator was successfully captured without being harmed. A neighbor brought over a large Tupperware container and the alligator was placed in the container to a facility in eastern North Carolina.
“Well, it’s not a call we get often,” said Lt. James Torelli of the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office. “We refer to Wildlife in situations like that. We did send an officer out along with Wildlife was able to capture the alligator, go ahead and tape his mouth shut and transport it to an alligator rehab facility.”
Deputies say the alligator was likely a pet that someone may have put outside when it grew too big to handle.
