Boil Water Advisory issued in Monroe after power outage at treatment facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory was issued in Monroe Tuesday morning following a crash that caused a power outage at the city’s water treatment facility.
A car crashed into a utility line around 10 p.m. Monday on Old Camden Road, causing an outage. The City of Monroe water treatment facility lost power, affecting the ability to serve customers. Some customers experienced lower water pressure for about three hours after the accident.
The city issued boil water advisory as a precaution. “This is precautionary only and there is no immediate reason to believe the drinking water is unsafe,” the city says.
This advisory applies only to customers in the area shown on the map, and who pay their water bill to the City of Monroe. Union County Public Works customers are not impacted.
Customers impacted are advised to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill disease causing organisms that may be present in the water, city officials say. Updates will continue to be provided for when the boil can be discontinued.
