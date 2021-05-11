Bodies of two Concho County deputies to be brought to Lubbock autopsy after fatal shooting

EDEN, Texas (KCBD) - The bodies of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies will be brought to Lubbock Tuesday morning for an autopsy, according to Conchovalleyhomepage.com.
The deputies will be escorted to South Plains Forensic Pathology, located at 202 Ave. Q. A procession will be lead by the Lubbock Police Department at 10 a.m., starting at 114th and I-27.
The two deputies were killed in the line of duty Monday evening after a suspect lead them on a short chase and then barricaded himself inside a building.
According to police, another victim was injured and taken to Shannon Medical Center for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police say the suspect has been arrested.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.
