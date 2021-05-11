ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An attorney for the family said they watched “an unjustified killing” of Andrew Brown, Jr. this afternoon.
The Brown family spent three hours behind closed doors watching six different videos of the fatal shooting of the man back on April 21st.
Attorney Chance Lynch said Brown was “ambushed”, and at no point did they see him pose a threat to any law enforcement officer, contradicting what District Attorney Andrew Womble told a judge during a court hearing two weeks ago.
Brown was shot multiple times as Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve a search warrant at his Perry Street home.
A judge ruled two weeks ago that the family and one attorney could view the video, and said he would later rule about whether it would be released.
In a video statement released shortly after the family viewed the video, Sheriff Tommy Wooten says they continue to express condolences to the Brown family while letting their deputies know they love and support them.
The SBI is investigating the shooting of Brown, while the FBI is looking into whether his civil rights were violated or not.
