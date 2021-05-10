Wet weather and cool temperatures in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for today, as more showers and thunderstorms blossom again for the afternoon and evening hours.
The best chance for any severe weather appears to be in the Charlotte metro area, generally along and south/east of I-85. Afternoon temperatures will get back to about 80°, making this the warmest day of the week.
Evening showers and storms will gradually die down tonight with lows settling back into the 50s.
Tuesday will be about 10° cooler with afternoon readings close to 70° under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are forecast to be much lower, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out.
Dramatically cooler temperatures and more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, with lows in the 40s and highs only around 60°, meaning temperatures much of Wednesday will be stuck in the chilly 50s.
Rain chances will taper back Thursday and Friday and temperatures will gradually warm back up. Thursday will bring highs in the mid to upper 60s before warming further to near 70° on Friday.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid 70s for Saturday followed by upper 70s on Sunday when a small shower chance enters the picture.
Hope you have a wonderful week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
