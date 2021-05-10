Teens charged for throwing rocks at vehicles on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three teens are facing charges, accused of throwing rocks and damaging vehicles on I-85. One of the damaged vehicles is a pickup truck owned by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, a person called 911 at approximately 1:30 am on Sunday after his Honda Pilot was struck by a rock and damaged as he drove on I-85 in Rowan County near Peeler Road. Damage to the SUV was estimated between $500 and $1000. When a deputy driving a Ford F-150 Police Interceptor pickup truck responded, the truck was hit by several rocks. Damage was estimated at $1000.
Deputies say they spotted a group of three people running into the woods behind the Pilot Travel Center. They eventually located all three, including Drake Allen Cadle, 18. The other two teens are juveniles aged 14 and 15.
Cadle was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of injury to personal property, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of underage alcohol consumption, and two counts of resisting police. Bond was set at $3000.
