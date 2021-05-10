Teens charged for throwing rocks at vehicles on I-85

According to the report, a person called 911 at approximately 1:30 am on Sunday after his Honda Pilot was struck by a rock and damaged as he drove on I-85 in Rowan County near Peeler Road. Damage to the SUV was estimated between $500 and $1000. When a deputy driving a Ford F-150 Police Interceptor pickup truck responded, the truck was hit by several rocks. Damage was estimated at $1000.