Superstar Racing Experience unveils event format for six-race short-track series debuting June 12 on WBTV and CBS

“It was very important to come up with a format that would provide the best entertainment to our fans while rewarding the drivers for their performance. This format will do that,” said Ray Evernham, co-founder of SRX. “Every driver has the same opportunity. They’re in a car that’s very different because it’s so universal. It’s a road-course car first, a pretty good dirt car, and just an OK paved oval car. That takes the advantage away from the stock-car guys who run ovals all the time. We’ve tried to take the car out of the equation and force these guys to use the skills that we pay to see – how to figure out a new surface, how to figure out a new racetrack, how can they make this car go around using the old-school tools of the steering wheel, the gas pedal and the brake pedal. Driver input is what’s really important with this racecar, and this format accentuates that.”