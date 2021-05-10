Police release ID of Lufkin boy hit by car on Mother’s Day

According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, 10-year-old Diego Velasquez apparently snuck out of his Church Street home without his parents’ knowledge on Sunday because he wanted to surprise his mother with a special card and candy for Mother’s Day. However, after purchasing items from a Dollar General store in Chestnut Village, Diego attempted to cross the street when he was hit by a Chevy Malibu. The driver apparently attempted to swerve to prevent an impact, but was unsuccessful. The driver said they did not see Diego until it was too late. The statement said that because the driver legally had the right-of-way, they will not be cited.