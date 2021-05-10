N.C. man accused by deputies of child rapes in 1970s & 1980s

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man charged with recent child sex crimes is facing additional counts after alleged victims from decades ago come forward with accusations.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that Delmus “Buddy” Foss was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child stemming from a November 7, 2020 investigation.
Deputies say once their investigation into the assault of a 6-year-old girl in the Beulaville area began, several other underage victims came forward reporting that Foss attacked them, which led to the two charges.
After Foss’s arrest was made public, deputies say that several adults came forward to make more accusations of sexual assault against the man that happened during their childhoods.
Detectives worked with District Attorney Ernie Lee to build a case to charge Foss with two counts of first-degree rape for an attack in 1977 and another in 1984.
Foss was already out on bond for the indecent liberties charges was arrested again by detectives this past Friday.
Foss is being held on a $200,000 secured bond and is being held in the Duplin County jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
