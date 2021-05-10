N.C. lawmakers poised to revise state’s police body cam law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New developments unfolded Monday in the effort to change North Carolina’s police video law.
Lawmakers are poised to revise the law to allow family members of people killed or seriously injured by police to see video of the incident.
This comes weeks after sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City fatally shot Andrew Brown, Jr. while he was behind the wheel of a car in his driveway.
A judge has denied releasing the video to the public – and slowed down the ability of Brown’s family to see video of the incident.
Under the proposed change being considered Monday afternoon – family members would have an automatic right to see the full video within five days of an incident.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.