Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-485 outer in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash caused at least three lanes to close along Interstate 485 in south Charlotte to close Monday morning.
The crash happened on I-485 outer near the exit ramp for South Boulevard. At least three cars were involved. A tractor-trailer also overturned in the area.
The crash blocked the exit ramp from I-485 outer to exits 65, 65A and 65 B to Pineville Road.
A tractor-trailer also overturned on the South Boulevard exit ramp from I-485 outer.
The Charlotte area experienced heavy downpours during the overnight hours and rain may have been a contributing factor.
We’re working to learn more detains regarding what may have caused the crash and whether anyone is hurt. Pineville Matthews Road may be used as an alternate route.
