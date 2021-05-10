Molly’s Kids: Bethany Childers dies this past weekend. First child in NC to publicly receive CBD oils.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No idea how to write this.
12-year-old Bethany Childers lived in a beautiful world with no negativity or hate.
She genuinely believed she was a princess in a fairy tale world.
She, in fact, spent an entire school year convincing her teacher she was a Queen, was full of nothing but hugs and kisses, loved the beach, danced endlessly, took nothing for granted, and never complained though many of us knew she had plenty to complain about.
This child refused to talk about “being sick”-- she only ever filled space with soccer, flowers, butterflies, makeup, dressing up, Peppa Pig and tea parties.
Bethany died over the weekend.
She was surrounded Saturday morning by family, holding her dad’s hand.
Bethany is one of our longtime #MollysKids.
This Charlotte girl lived with Dravet Syndrome, which had many side effects, including serious seizures, and was one of the first children to publicly get CBD oils before they were legal in North Carolina.
Years ago, her mom, Abby, videotaped herself illegally (at the time) giving her daughter CBD oils.
Abby had a gut instinct that CBD would help her daughter more than the 17 different daily medicines her daughter took regularly.
She was right. After CBD, Bethany was soon weaned off many medications.
Abby gave me permission to put that video of her illegally administering the naturally-grown CBD on the news at night… she let Keith talk about it publicly, many times, on the radio… and in part because of those things... Bethany became one of the specific and personal reasons North Carolina state law was changed in 2014 to legalize CBD.
Back then, within months of being on CBD, Bethany went from Hospice care, to dancing in a fashion show.
But Dravet Syndrome is terminal. As vibrant as Bethany was soon living, it wasn’t forever.
Earlier this year, Bethany went back into Hospice.
This Beverly Woods Elementary student fought and fought before entering last month into a place doctors said she wouldn’t recover.
“But she’s at peace now,” Abby said. “We waited with her. She is okay now, dancing high above.”
Abby says sweetly enough, her daughter was wearing her wedding ring on Saturday morning. Abby—who somehow has function enough to email and text right now—is quick to point out that Bethany was a girly-girl who loved jewelry, connection, and family, until the bitter end.
It feels like an understatement to call Abby, Todd, their son William, and Bethany a “remarkable family.”
As I’ve written before, they live with grace and hope and, as Abby will tell you, take one day at a time.
Her service will be Thursday at 3 pm at Calvary Church on Pineville-Matthews Road.
Never, ever, in the many past years of knowing Bethany Childers, planned on, or wanted to, write this post.
