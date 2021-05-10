Little impact yet on gas prices or supply locally due to pipeline disruption

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may be paying more money for gas this week after a major cyberattack forced one of the largest fuel pipelines in the U-S to shut down.
Colonial Pipeline runs from Houston Texas to Linden, New Jersey, and it cuts right through the Carolinas. More than 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil go through this pipeline every single day.
The former director of Homeland Security’s Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency says a criminal group from Russia is believed to be responsible.
“There is a ransomware crew known as dark side // they use a double tap technique of both locking up networks and demanding ransom,” said Christopher Krebs, the former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
So, a cyber-attack launched thousands of miles away could directly affect you the next time you need to fill up your car, and it comes right as people are feeling more comfortable to travel for vacation this summer.
So far, there has been little to no impact on gas prices or supply in the Carolinas. Experts say there could be an impact in the form of higher prices, unless the disruption can be fixed quickly.
Todd Alligood owns Alligood Tire & Alignment and Exxon in Salisbury.
“I haven’t seen anything immediate, we are aware of what’s going on,” Alligood said on Monday. “We haven’t seen any impact on us at this point. We got a load of fuel yesterday and haven’t been affected yet.”
Gas prices in the Charlotte area have been rising the last few days, but not due to the pipeline disruption. Charlotte area gas prices have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations in Charlotte.
Gas prices in Charlotte are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g Monday. The national average is up 10.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.12/g higher than a year ago.
Colonial Pipeline says it hopes to have service mostly restored by the end of the week after halting operations because of a ransomware attack the FBI has linked to a criminal gang.
