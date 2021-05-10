JW Marriott hoping to hire hundreds for new uptown hotel as labor struggles persist nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Malmberg, general manager of the new JW Marriott Charlotte hotel being built in uptown, hosted a networking event to meet potential employees Monday evening.
The new hotel is being built at 600 S. College Street right across the street from the Charlotte Convention Center. It is scheduled to open in July of 2021.
Monday night’s event was held at Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails just outside of uptown.
Malmberg took time to speak with WBTV in an interview, explaining that he hopes to hire around 300 people before the hotel opens in July.
“We’re looking for personality. We can teach the rest of the skills, but it’s the personality that we can’t teach,” said Malmberg.
He said he’s already hired about 15 percent of the employees he’ll need to run the hotel. He said he’s looking to fill all sorts of positions.
“We have everything from the front desk and housekeeping to several hundred food and beverage roles so everything has a different pay range and there’s certainly scalability as we find the great performers and these top talents for career advancement and growth,” said Malmberg.
Signage on the perimeter of the hotel’s construction site encourages people to apply for jobs at the new JW Marriott. Similar signs can be seen across the city.
A bright banner has been hung on the fence surrounding the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools school bus lot on Wilkinson Boulevard.
The banner states that CMS is looking to hire drivers for $15.75 an hour plus benefits.
Filling positions has been a struggle for employers in Charlotte and across the country as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, only 216,000 jobs were added by employers across the country in April.
Data shows 916,000 jobs had been added in March.
According to the Associated Press, government surveys have shown nearly three million people are worried about returning to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday, stating that people cannot stay home and collect unemployment if they are able to work.
“We’re gonna make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits,” said Biden.
He said that there will be some COVID-19 exceptions so people are not forced to choose between their basic safety and a paycheck.
Labor issues have impacted businesses in the Carolinas.
Carowinds confirmed Monday that it has delayed the opening of its waterpark, Carolina Harbor, because of worker shortages.
“I think people keep on looking for the top talent and the people that are ready to come back to work, at one point in time that spicket will start turning on and we’ll get people back to work,” said Malmberg.
The JW Marriott Charlotte general manager said he will be hosting another networking event Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. on South Tryon Street.
Anyone interested in applying for a job with J.W. Marriott can visit jwcharlottecareers.com.
