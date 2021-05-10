Good Question: Which vaccine is more effective - Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are comparing two COVID-19 vaccines – Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.
Priya writes: “I am writing to ask if we have any evidence yet of whether the Johnson & Johnson one shot is more protective than the two-shot Astra Zeneca vaccine being given in India. The reason for asking is that the J&J is a similar mechanism to the AstraZeneca.”
Good question.
Based on U.S. clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson found its vaccine was 72 percent effective at preventing mild to moderate cases of COVID.
It said it was 86 percent effective in preventing severe cases of COVID.
As for AstraZeneca, its trial in the U.S. found it was 79 percent effective at preventing cases of COVID with symptoms. It said it was 100 percent effective at preventing severe cases.
So, based on that research, AstraZeneca is slightly more effective at preventing symptomatic cases and severe cases.
But, it does require two doses compared to one for Johnson & Johnson.
And in regards to the U.S., AstraZeneca hasn’t filed for authorization here.
