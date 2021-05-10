First Alert for Wednesday - and not just because of rain!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you ready for abnormally low May temperatures?
Here’s what we are tracking today:
- Cooler on Tuesday
- Downright chilly and damp on Wednesday
- Nice by the weekend!
We are monitoring a cold front moving across the Carolinas as we speak. It will usher in a cooler day on Tuesday.
Rain chances will only be in the 20% range.
Another disturbance will move by to the south on Wednesday.
That will bring a better chance for showers – especially the first half of the day. Highs will be running almost twenty degrees below average.
We will be lucky to hit 60 degrees for a high. (Some models are even keeping us in the 50s.) Either way, it won’t feel like your typical May day.
The good news is that low temperatures will also be in the low to mid-50s. That means it will be cool during the day but we don’t have to worry about frost at night.
We will see lower rain chances on Thursday. Temperatures will still be cool though. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s.
We return to the low 70s with partly cloudy skies on Friday.
The weekend looks pretty good. We will be in the mid to upper 70s for highs. There will just be an isolated shower chance.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.