FIRST ALERT: Rainy, stormy start to the workweek before colder air plunges into the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect a lull in today’s wet weather through the afternoon hours before heavier downpours and thunderstorms trek across the WBTV viewing area this evening.
What the First Alert Weather Team is Tracking Today:
- Heavy downpours, strong thunderstorms return late Monday
- Cooler air and more rain likely during the midweek period
- Drier air, more seasonable temperatures return by the weekend
A First Alert is in effect today as thunderstorms will develop ahead of an incoming cold front during the late afternoon and early evening hours around the I-77 corridor. A couple of these storms may become severe and be capable of producing lightning, large hail, and damaging winds, especially south of the I-85 corridor.
Monday’s high temperatures will attempt to hit the 80° mark before temperatures fall to the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies overnight.
While Tuesday won’t be completely dry, rain-free conditions will be more common than not. Meanwhile, temperatures will back off a bit a cooler air pushes into the Carolinas. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Showers will return overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as that same cold front stalls out and teases the area during the midweek period.
In addition to higher rain chances, temperatures will be quite cool for this time of the year. In fact, we’ll struggle to get out of the 50s Wednesday.
Overnight lows will drop into the chilly 40s going into Thursday morning. A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out during the first half of the day Thursday before drier air takes over once and for all.
Temperatures will gradually climb back towards where they should be during this time of the year by the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and upper 70s and lower 80s are back in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
