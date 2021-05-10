Driver facing charges in shootout on Pineville highway

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a driver police say was involved in a shootout in Pineville last week.
The shooting happened along Pineville-Matthews Road and Park Road around 9 a.m. on May 6. Officers received 911 calls about the situation that escalated from a disturbance to gunshots being fired from both vehicles and at one another.
Pineville Police Department say the two drivers shot into each other’s vehicle while in traffic. The shots fired between the two vehicles left one driver/shooter with a gunshot wound. That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the drivers involved, identified by police as Elizaul “Zaul” Trujillo, is facing several charges in the case. Trujillo is out of the hospital and believed to be in the Philadelphia, PA area.
“Our taskforce partners in Philadelphia are actively searching for him, as well as taskforce members in the Charlotte area,” police said.
Arrest warrants were issued for Trujillo for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The other driver/shooter did not sustain injury but has been identified by police. The driver was interviewed and is not being charged at this time.
Officers confirmed that both shooters knew each other and had a past history together. This was not a random act of violence nor was it a road rage incident.
Police are not looking for additional suspects, but say two guns have been recovered and seized.
Pineville PD says they have six fairly large crime scenes to process and have “a lot of work ahead of us.”
That work includes buildings and vehicles with bullet holes to look at. In addition, there are many witnesses to interview and camera video to process.
