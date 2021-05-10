COVID-19 cluster identified at Caldwell County school

COLLETTSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 cluster has been identified in a Caldwell County School, the district announced Monday.
The cluster involves students at Collettsville School in Collettsville, N.C.
“Before schools opened for in-person instruction, we partnered with our school system to ensure they had policies and practices in place to protect students and staff,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We have continued daily conversations to share updates and offer new recommendations as COVID knowledge develops.”
Health officials identify a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiolocal link.
District officials say that all students and staff members identified as close contact have been notified and subsequently, all recommended quarantine procedures will be followed.
While the number of cases reported in the county has dropped dramatically since January, COVID still impacts the county.
Anyone who needs to be tested for COVID can contact the Health Department at 828-426-8520 to schedule a same-day testing appointment. Testing at the Health Department is free.
The Health Department also continues to offer the COVID vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Same-day appointments may be available. Walk-ins are welcome on Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. For information about appointments at other locations, visit vaccinefinder.org or myspot.nc.gov.
When locating a vaccine provider, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older, while Moderna is approved for adults 18 and older.
