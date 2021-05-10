Car slams through front of jewelry store in Charlotte’s Arboretum

The incident happened during the afternoon hours at Brownlee Jewelers on Providence Road. (Source: Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 3:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car slammed through the front of a jewelry store in the Arboretum Shopping Center in south Charlotte Monday.

The incident happened during the afternoon hours at Brownlee Jewelers on Providence Road.

WBTV’s Sky 3 was over the scene and captured aerial images of the crash scene.

From the sky you could see a car halfway inside the jewelry store at a diagonal angle.

Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene but say a patient refused to be take or treated by paramedics.

WBTV reached out to Charlotte police and is waiting to receive more information about what happened.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

