Car slams through front of jewelry store in Charlotte’s Arboretum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car slammed through the front of a jewelry store in the Arboretum Shopping Center in south Charlotte Monday.
The incident happened during the afternoon hours at Brownlee Jewelers on Providence Road.
WBTV’s Sky 3 was over the scene and captured aerial images of the crash scene.
From the sky you could see a car halfway inside the jewelry store at a diagonal angle.
Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene but say a patient refused to be take or treated by paramedics.
WBTV reached out to Charlotte police and is waiting to receive more information about what happened.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
