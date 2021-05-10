2 bodies found in car in parking lot at hospital facility in Shelby, N.C.

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials found two bodies inside a car in the parking lot of a hospital facility in Shelby Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in the parking lot of an Atrium Health facility off of Washington Street in Shelby.
Shelby Police say the two bodies were found inside a parked vehicle.
The police department is working with Atrium Health on the investigation.
Atrium Health provided the following statement:
“We are cooperating with law enforcement on a situation. Any comment would be best served coming from them,” a spokesperson for the hospital system said.
Police say the incident is not considered suspicious at this time and does not appear to be related to violence, but officers will be following up on it.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
