Warm and breezy Mother’s Day - First Alert for Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs in the 80s for all the moms!
- Plenty of sun today
- Winds gust up to about 30mph
- Showers or a t-storm for Monday
Today will be a nice one! Highs will be a few degrees above average. The wind will be gusty at times though. If you have any outdoor plans for mom, rain shouldn’t stand in your way.
Monday will be just as warm. We will get back to the low 80s. However, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front passes through. There could be a shower at any time but the best chance for rain will be in the afternoon.
After the front moves through, it will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though the average highs is now close to 80°, we will stay in the low 70s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. Rain chances are low.
The next First Alert comes on Thursday. It will be a cool and cloudy day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Showers are a possibility.
Friday is looking good! Highs will be close to normal, in the upper 70s.
Make it a great Mother’s Day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.