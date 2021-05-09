Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn shares he will wear No. 8 to honor Kobe Bryant

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn. (Source: South Carolina Athletics)
By Alaina Getzenberg | May 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 3:30 PM

(Charlotte Observer) -Jaycee Horn has settled on his jersey number with the Carolina Panthers.

Horn announced on social media Saturday night that he will be wearing No. 8 for the Panthers. As part of a new league rule that allows for wider jersey number flexibility, cornerbacks are now able to wear single-digit jerseys.

He is wearing the number to honor Kobe Bryant, who wore both 8 and 24 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The day after being drafted eighth overall by the Panthers, Horn shared that he had not yet decided on a number and was not sure what the available options were. He had first said he didn’t think he wanted a single-digit but his brother was swaying him in the other direction.