McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow
For the 3rd time in his career, Rory McIlroy wins the Wells Fargo Championship. (Source: Nate Wimberly)
By Doug Ferguson (Associated Press) | May 9, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 11:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is a winner again after 18 long months. And he picked the perfect place at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy closed with a 68 for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

He had a two-shot lead going to the 18th hole when he put his tee shot in the hazard. After choosing to take a penalty drop, hit 8-iron to the green and two-putted for a victory he badly needed.

It was his third victory at Quail Hollow and the 19th of his career on the PGA Tour.

Abraham Ancer closed with a 66 and was runner-up.

