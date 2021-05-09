Jason Shuping to be honored with posthumous Medal of Valor

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - During National Police Week, the nation pays tribute to all law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities, among them Concord Police Officer and Rowan County native Jason Shuping.
During this solemn week of reflection and remembrance, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek will present the Medal of Valor award and Purple Heart award to Ms. Haylee Shuping on behalf of her husband, Officer Shuping. Additional awards will be presented to members of the police department, city staff, and the public for their contributions in the moments, days, and weeks following Officer Shuping’s tragic line of duty death.
The Medal of Valor is the highest commendation bestowed upon a Concord Police Department coworker, and is awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty. The Purple Heart is awarded for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with the public.
Officers Jason Shuping and Kaleb Robinson earned both the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart. Officers Kyle Baker and Paul Stackenwaldt earned the Medal of Valor. Officer Shuping was also awarded Coworker of the Month for December 2020, and Coworker of the Year for 2020. Furthermore, a number of citizens and city staff will be awarded a Distinguished Service Award for their contributions following Officer Shuping’s line of duty death. Select department coworkers also earned the department’s Excellence in Police Service award for their contributions.
The awards will be presented on Thursday, May 13, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, Council Chambers.
The awards ceremony will also be broadcast live on the Concord Police Department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ConcordNCPolice
