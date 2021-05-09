Jason Shuping to be honored with posthumous Medal of Valor

Officers Jason Shuping and Kaleb Robinson earned both the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart. Officers Kyle Baker and Paul Stackenwaldt earned the Medal of Valor. Officer Shuping was also awarded Coworker of the Month for December 2020, and Coworker of the Year for 2020. Furthermore, a number of citizens and city staff will be awarded a Distinguished Service Award for their contributions following Officer Shuping’s line of duty death. Select department coworkers also earned the department’s Excellence in Police Service award for their contributions.