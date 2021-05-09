Hamilton wins sixth Spanish Grand Prix, Kannapolis-based Haas team has “tough afternoon”

KANNAPOLS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One Team had a self-described “tough afternoon” at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, Spain.
Haas F1 drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin finished p18 and p19 respectively in the race.
Lewis Hamilton staged a comeback to pass Max Verstappen in the closing laps to claim another victory for the Mercedes team. Verstappen finished second, Valtteri Bottas picked up his 50th podium with a third place finish.
This story will be updated.
