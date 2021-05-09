First Alert for Monday afternoon storms, with cooler temperatures by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers and storms possible. Overnight will be mild, with low temperatures in the lower 60s around Charlotte and the Piedmont, with 50s in the mountains.
- First Alert Monday: Afternoon rain and storms likely
- Cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers for midweek
- Dry and pleasant outlook for next weekend
A First Alert has been issued for scattered rain and storms on Monday, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees. A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A cold front will move through the Carolinas during the day Monday, which will bring cooler temperatures for midweek.
Tuesday morning will start off cool, with lows in the 50s, with a mild afternoon high temperature of 70 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible.
Cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers are possible for Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the 40s, and highs in the 60s around Charlotte and the piedmont. The mountains will have high temperatures in the mid-50s.
High temperatures warm back to around 70 degrees for Friday, with a few lingering rain showers possible.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid-70s on Saturday, and upper 70s for Sunday. A few isolated rain showers are possible for Sunday.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a wonderful week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.