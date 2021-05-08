Vance grabs second straight championship with 35-14 win over Rolesville

Vance jumped back in front in the second when Kevin Conception grabbed a pass from Grier and went 14 yards to the house. The Cougars point after attempt was blocked and Vance held a 13-7 lead. Rolesville took the lead just under two minutes later when Rogers hauled in a six yard touchdown pass from Brown, converting the point after to take their only lead of the game at 14-13 with 6:33 to go in the first half.