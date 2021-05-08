Saturday Weather Update: Warm Mother’s Day Sunday, with a First Alert for Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 50s around Charlotte and across the Piedmont, with 40s in the mountains.
- Sunday: Cool morning; partly cloudy and warm afternoon
- First Alert Monday: Afternoon rain and storms likely
- First Alert Thursday: Scattered rain and cooler day
Mother’s Day Sunday will feature warmer temperatures, with afternoon high temperatures around 82 degrees. The mountains can expect Sunday afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy, with dry conditions expected.
A First Alert has been issued for scattered rain and storms on Monday, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees. A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower possible, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.
A few rain showers are possible Wednesday, with mild afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with scattered rain showers possible, and cooler temperatures. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Temperatures looks to warm back into the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and an isolated rain shower. Temperatures are expected to be back around 80 degrees by next Sunday.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a wonderful Mother’s Day Sunday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.