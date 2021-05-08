Person seriously hurt in south Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person suffered serious burn injuries after a fire in south Charlotte.
The incident occurred Saturday afternoon on the 1300 block of Beacon Ridge Road. The three-story apartment complex had visible flames as firefighters arrived.
Charlotte Fire late upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire.
A firefighter was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and then returned to service.
Fire officials said several pets were killed in the fire. Two cats were saved.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.