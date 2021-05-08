Morning update - Enjoy some time outside with Mom this weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mother’s Day weekend looks great - but there are two First Alerts for the new workweek.
- Dry Mother’s Day weekend
- Cooler on Saturday and warmer on Sunday - take your pick
- First Alerts for rain Monday and Thursday
If you’re fine-tuning Mother’s Day plans, the best news is that we should remain dry both Saturday and Sunday.
It will be breezy again today with highs in the low 70s. (Hope you didn’t have any fire related plans for mom, since the low humidity and breeze could allow any fires to get out of control quickly.) Sunday will still be dry but warmer. Highs will reach the low 80s.
By Monday, there is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. That’s why there’s a First Alert. Highs will reach the low 80s. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler, with only a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday and the upper 60s Wednesday.
There’s another First Alert for Thursday. It will be cool again, with possible showers. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s.
By Friday, we are dry again. Highs will return to the mid 70s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
