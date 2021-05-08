Mitchell goes bogey-free at Quail and leads McIlroy by 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The atmosphere is back, and so is Rory McIlroy Keith Mitchell discovered his putter was bent when he shot 82 last Sunday.
He got that fixed, and along with his great driving, now has a chance to win the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot a 66 to build a two-shot lead over McIlroy and Gary Woodland.
McIlroy hasn’t won in 18 months and hasn’t played in the last group since Riviera a year ago.
McIlroy says he never knew how much he missed the noise until Quail Hollow was filled with fans and cheers that carried him along.
