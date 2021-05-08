‘Armed and dangerous’: CMPD searches for man accused in overnight shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting a woman early Saturday morning.
Police are looking for 41-year-old Michael Roach. They say they responded to a shooting near the 3500 block of Kentucky Avenue at about 1:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Roach armed with a rifle standing near the victim.
Police say the suspect ran to a nearby house. Officers moved the shooting victim to a safe location. They say the woman has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. MEDIC took the woman to the hospital as police secured the area.
The CMPD SWAT team helped in the search for Roach. Shortly after 8 a.m., police determined Roach was no longer in the house on Kentucky Ave.
They are asking for the public’s help in finding him. They warn that he could be armed and dangerous. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. If you see Roach, police ask you to call 911. You can also leave information anonymously with CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.
