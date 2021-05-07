Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in York County, no deputies injured

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in York County Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on East Highway 324 in Rock Hill, South Carolina around 2:15 p.m.
According to our news partners at The Rock Hill Herald, citing SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby, York County deputies were conducting a welfare check when they were fired at.
The Herald reported that Crosby said deputies returned fire, shooting the armed suspect.
One person was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.
No deputies were injured.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the incident.
In a social media statement on Twitter, the sheriff’s office advised there would be increased police presence in the area because of a shooting. The sheriff’s office has not yet released any other information.
This is a developing story.
