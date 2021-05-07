Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in York County, no deputies injured

The incident happened on East Highway 324 in Rock Hill, South Carolina around 2:15 p.m. (Source: Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 4:13 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in York County Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on East Highway 324 in Rock Hill, South Carolina around 2:15 p.m.

According to our news partners at The Rock Hill Herald, citing SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby, York County deputies were conducting a welfare check when they were fired at.

The Herald reported that Crosby said deputies returned fire, shooting the armed suspect.

One person was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.

No deputies were injured.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the incident.

In a social media statement on Twitter, the sheriff’s office advised there would be increased police presence in the area because of a shooting. The sheriff’s office has not yet released any other information.

This is a developing story.

