Woodland among leaders, Mickelson among contenders at Quail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is in a three-way tie for the lead in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Not too far behind are Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson and still playing is Bryson DeChambeau.
Tough conditions got even worse as the wind picked up at Quail Hollow. Low scores were hard to find.
DeChambeau appeared headed for the exit early, but his 74 for a 2-over par total turned out to be good enough to make the cut.
McIlroy shot 66 and was two back.
Mickelson shot 75 and was three behind.
