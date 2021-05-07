Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to be held at full capacity

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The first race in NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs just got a whole lot bigger.
Darlington Raceway announced Friday that the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 will be held at full capacity at the track on Sept. 5.
The expansion also includes both NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races over Labor Day weekend at “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”
It’s the first major sporting event in South Carolina to announce the return of a full capacity crowd.
“Our loyal race fans have displayed their passion for NASCAR at Darlington Raceway throughout the pandemic, so this is a key moment in our storied track’s history to fully open our gates once again for the fall race weekend featuring one of the crown jewel races of NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp.
Tharp also thanked Gov. Henry McMaster and state leaders “for their collaboration in helping us take this step forward together as a state to welcome the best fans in motorsports back home to the track Too Tough To Tame.”
The news came as NASCAR also allowed full capacity races at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 27-28, and Kansas Motor Speedway on Oct. 23-24.
It also comes two days ahead of the Goodyear 400, also held at Darlington. The race will also serve as NASCAR’s Throwback weekend.
2021 marks the first time Darlington has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races since 2004.
