SC Senate passes bill allowing open carry of guns with a permit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) - A bill that would change gun laws in South Carolina is now a step closer to the governor’s desk.
The South Carolina Senate on Thursday passed the Open Carry With Training Act, by a 28-16 vote.
The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.
Senators did make changes to some parts of the bill before the vote, so it will have to head back to the House for further consideration.
McMaster has said he will sign the bill into law if it’s brought to his desk.
Thursday’s vote came after senators rejected a similar bill that would have allowed open carry without a permit.
South Carolina is currently one of only five states without an open carry law.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.