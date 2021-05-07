Saturday tickets for next week’s NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at capacity

Race weekend fan protocols will include health screenings for fans, contactless ticketing, socially distanced grandstand seating and cashless souvenir and concession purchases. Fans and staff will also be required to wear approved face coverings at all times, except while actively eating and drinking. Limited grandstand seating will be in groups of up to six people properly socially distant from any other group. There will be no access to trackside viewing along the fence at the front of the grandstands.