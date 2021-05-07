Police chase in Charlotte ends with wreck in Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police chase out of Charlotte ended in a wreck in Gaston County Friday afternoon.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a license plate reader alerted officers to a vehicle involved in a previous crime around 3:12 p.m. When officers tried to pull the driver over, they failed to stop and led officers on a chase.
The chase ended in the town of Dallas in Gaston County after the driver hit another car.
Three people were taken into custody.
CMPD hasn’t released information related to the original crime or the identity of the suspects.
This is a developing story.
