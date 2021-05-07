Pleasant Mother’s Day Weekend, with two First Alerts for next week

- Chilly morning, with a mild and breezy Saturday afternoon
- Dry and around 80° for Mother’s Day Sunday
- First Alerts have been issued for next Monday and Thursday
Gusty winds will diminish overnight into Saturday morning, with mid-40s around Charlotte and the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Saturday will be mild, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s around Charlotte, to upper 50s in the mountains. A few spotty rain showers will be possible, mainly confined to the N.C. mountains. Gusty winds around 25 mph or higher, will be possible during the day Saturday.
Mother’s Day Sunday will feature warmer temperatures, with Sunday morning low temperatures starting off around 50 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees. The mountains can expect Sunday afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with dry conditions expected.
A First Alert has been issued for scattered rain and storms on Monday, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees. A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower possible, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.
A few rain showers are possible Wednesday, with mild afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with scattered rain showers possible, and cooler temperatures. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Temperatures looks to warm back into the low to mid 70s for Friday and Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and an isolated rain shower.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a wonderful Mother’s Day Weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.