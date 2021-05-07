New charges for convicted sex offender in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender in Rowan County faces new charges.
According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Michael James Bouldin, 41, was charged with failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address. Bouldin was arrested on Friday morning.
Bouldin was also charged with resisting police and three counts of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $67,000.
Bouldin was convicted of attempted rape/attempted sex offense in 2004 in Rowan County.
