New charges for convicted sex offender in Rowan County
James Michael Bouldin is being held under a bond of $67,000. (Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | May 7, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 8:10 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender in Rowan County faces new charges.

According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Michael James Bouldin, 41, was charged with failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address. Bouldin was arrested on Friday morning.

Bouldin was also charged with resisting police and three counts of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $67,000.

Bouldin was convicted of attempted rape/attempted sex offense in 2004 in Rowan County.

