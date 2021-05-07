McMaster signs bill allowing SC college athletes to be paid for name, image, likeness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - College athletes in South Carolina could be a step closer to being paid.
Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday signed S.685, a bipartisan proposal that will allow student-athletes to begin accepting compensation for their name, image and likeness - collectively referred to as NIL.
The South Carolina Senate passed the bill late last month.
While the bill wouldn’t go into effect until 2022, giving the NCAA enough time to revamp its guidelines to accommodate athletes making money off the field.
It allows for student-athletes to earn money as long as they do not use their college or university’s logos, uniforms or facilities to do so. It also prohibits athletes from being paid to attend particular schools.
Student-athletes are also banned from promoting tobacco, alcohol or other things barred by NCAA guidelines.
Collegiate student-athletes are currently considered to be amateurs, therefore not eligible for financial compensation.
This despite the NCAA revenues topping out at nearly $1 billion.
South Carolina joins other states such as Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi in enacting their own NIL laws.
Federal NIL legislation is also pending in Congress.
