Hornets top Magic 122-112, inch closer to play-in tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, LaMelo Ball added 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets inched closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament with a 122-112 win over the Orlando Magic.
The Hornets needed a win and a loss by Chicago to Boston to clinch a berth but the Bulls beat the Celtics.
P.J. Washington had another strong shooting night and had 23 points and nine rebounds while Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Charlotte bounced back from a 21-point drubbing by the Bulls on Thursday night.
Dwayne Bacon scored a career-high 28 points and Mo Bamba added 18 rebounds for Orlando.
