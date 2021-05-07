DA: Former Chadbourn police chief accused of selling guns stolen from evidence locker

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey is accused of stealing numerous guns from the department’s evidence locker and then selling them, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Spivey was indicted for 88 felonies by a Columbus County grand jury Wednesday, District Attorney Jon David announced Friday. The charges include embezzlement of state property, altering/destroying evidence, felony obstruction of justice, trafficking in opium, obtain control substance by misrepresentation, obtain control substance by fraud, and obtain property by false pretense.
“The indictments make clear a number of firearms were stolen by former Chief Spivey from the evidence locker at the Chadbourn Police Department,” the DA’s Office stated in a news release Friday. “The SBI has already recovered a number of stolen firearms, several of which former Chief Spivey sold to friends, family members, and acquaintances. To date, there remain a large number of unaccounted for firearms and we are asking for the public’s assistance.”
A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office declined to say how many guns were unaccounted for but said Spivey, as of Friday, has been indicted in connection with the theft of five firearms.
Anyone with information regarding the sale, purchase, or possession of a firearm involving Spivey is asked to call the Coastal District of the SBI at 910-346-2121.
Spivey, 35, of Fair Bluff, was arrested last month after the SBI opened an investigation into misconduct allegations within the Chadbourn Police Department at David’s request.
In a letter sent to Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut on March 4, David said that the town’s police department had “neglected to send any narcotics for chemical analysis to the State Crime Lab for a substantial period of time.”
The next day Spivey was placed on paid administrative leave after David recommended he be suspended.
Spivey ultimately resigned as chief of police on April 6.
Arrest warrants obtained by WECT following Spivey’s initial arrest allege he repeatedly raided the police department’s evidence locker and stole thousands of dollars in cash, hundreds of narcotics pills, and firearms during most of his tenure as police chief.
The warrants state all of the items stolen from the evidence room were relevant to criminal offenses.
