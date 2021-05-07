Charlotte Catholic defense shines in 14-7 win over Havelock as Cougars get fourth straight state title

Charlotte Catholic jump started their offense with a halfback pass by Paul Neel that found Adam Franek for a 36 yard touchdown with 7:29 to go up 7-0. Havelock answered with a six play, 63 yard drive capped off by a one yard touchdown run by Kamarro Edmonds to tie it at 7 with 11:23 to go in the first half. Edmonds finished with 61 yards on 15 carries and was selected as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the Rams.